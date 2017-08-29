GBP/USD: running out of steam, headed back towards 1.2775/59 support zone?

Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2924, down -0.06% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.2980 and low at 1.2920.

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP/USD had been testing fresh two week highs, but was the slowest climber of it G4 peers vs the greenback and its lack of conviction has lead to a sell-off towards a break below the 1.29 handle. For now, 1.2920 is supporting the major but GBP remains vulnerable to headline risk as market participants assess this week’s round of Brexit negotiations.

Meanwhile, however, the near-term domestic risk is limited ahead of Friday’s manufacturing PMI with some risk from Wednesday’s release of mortgage approvals explained analysts at Scotiabank. "Risk reversals are showing a slight moderation in the premium for protection against GBP weakness," the strategists at Scotiabank explained further.

GBP/USD levels

GBP/USD: bearish/neutral technical outlook, 1.29 to break? - Scotiabank

"Short Term Trend (1-3 weeks): We are looking for a slide back to the 1.2775/59 support zone," explained analysts at Commerzbank. "Minor resistance sits at the 1.2979 June high. We are still of the opinion that the 1.3267 current August high was the end of a medium term up move. While trading below the next lower 1.3031/49 May and August 11 highs overall downside pressure will be maintained. Further resistance sits at the 1.3126 July 18 high."