GBP/USD risk reversals extend steep drop on put demand

One-month risk reversals on GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, has extended the recent drop to fresh two-month lows as investors continue to add bets to position for weakness in Sterling.

According to data source Reuters, the metric is currently trading at -2.125 in favor of GBP puts – the lowest level since Sept. 24 – versus -0.90 on Sept. 17.

The negative number is the result of put options (bearish bets) drawing higher demand than calls (bullish bets).

GBP/USD is currently trading near 1.3336, having faced rejection near 1.34 last week.