GBP/USD risk reversals: Bearish bias strongest in 7 weeks

One-month risk reversals on GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, fell to a seven-week low of -0.80 on Monday, indicating increased demand for bearish bets or put options.

GBP/USD fell by nearly 0.9% to 1.3140 on Monday as Britain threatened to undermine its European Union divorce deal, reviving Brexit tensions.

As per the latest reports, Prime Minister Johnson's party members are warning him that diluting Britain's obligations under the Brexit agreement is a dangerous move.