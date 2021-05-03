GBP/USD rises further above 1.3900 as the US dollar drops

- A weaker US dollar continues to support GBP/USD.
- Cable recovers 1.3900, improving the short-term technical outlook.
The GBP/USD rose further during the American session, boosted by a broad-based slide of the US dollar. The pair reached at 1.3931, the highest intraday level before pulling back toward 1.3900. Cable is holding above 1.3900, erasing most of Friday’s losses.
The move higher took place as the DXY tumbled, falling under 91.00 amid a decline in US yields and risk appetite. The Dow Jones is up by 0.83% and the S&P500 by 0.35%, while the Nasdaq drops 0.42%.
Economic reports and the BoE
Regarding economic data, the ISM manufacturing index in April declined unexpectedly to 60.7, weakening the US dollar. After Monday’s data, the relevant reports in the US are the ADP private payroll on Wednesdays and the official employment report on Friday.
In the UK, the key event will be the Bank of England meeting. The decision and the statement are due on Thursday. Analysts at BBH expect the central bank to deliver a hawkish hold. “Rates are expected to remain steady but the bank may start tapering its asset purchases. At the last meeting March 18, the BOE didn't seem overly concerned with the rise in gilt yields and noted then that "An aggregate measure of UK financial conditions has been broadly unchanged since the February Report." Since then, UK yields are pretty much unchanged and so the concern probably remains low. GBP tends to strengthen on BOE decision days.”
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3872
|Daily SMA100
|1.3762
|Daily SMA200
|1.3427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4079
