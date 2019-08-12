GBP/USD reverses the slide to 31-month lows, 1.2100 back on sight

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP bulls attempt recovery on 1.20 handle, despite USD comeback.
  • No-deal Brexit risks, UK recession fears to weigh on Cable’s recovery.
  • First-tier UK jobs and inflation data to draw attention later this week.

The GBP/USD pair built on its recovery from 31-month lows of 1.2016 in the European session, having reversed the entire slide to now hover near the daily top of 1.2071.

Ireland to not renegotiate the Brexit backstop

The pound extended the recent bearish momentum and went on to hit the lowest levels since January 2017 in the Asian trades, in response to increased no-deal Brexit jitters and the UK Q2 GDP shocker. The Brexit anxiety intensified after it was reported that Ireland would not renegotiate the Brexit backstop at a meeting with UK Boris Johnson later this month. This report exacerbated the pain in the spot.

Despite the ongoing Brexit woes and broad US dollar comeback, the major managed to stage a solid recovery, as markets look to take profits off the table after the prices sustained the 1.20 handle and ahead of the key UK macroeconomic data releases, including the labor market and CPI report, due later in the week ahead.

The sentiment around the greenback across the board was lifted by a shift in the risk environment, as the US-China trade escalation hit investors’ mood. Going forward, it remains to be seen if the pair can take out the 1.21 handle on the road to recovery, as mounting UK recession fears continue to weigh.  Recall that the second-quarter UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) unexpectedly contracted in June.

GBP/USD Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2066
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2304
Daily SMA50 1.2502
Daily SMA100 1.2727
Daily SMA200 1.2822
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2154
Previous Daily Low 1.2023
Previous Weekly High 1.221
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1938
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1852
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2199
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones

USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones

Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade tensions boost the yen, fresh attempts to halt a hard Brexit

Forex Today: Trade tensions boost the yen, fresh attempts to halt a hard Brexit

Reports suggest that talks between the US and China may not resume. Goldman Sachs has said that Chinese stocks may be overvalued as outflows may hurt it while the chances of a US recession have risen.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  