GBP/USD returns to 1.3280 on UK jobs

GBP/USD returns to 1.3280 on UK jobsBy Pablo Piovano
The British Pound is now losing some of its initial shine, forcing GBP/USD to return to the 1.3285/80 band.
GBP/USD gives away gains on UK data
Cable met a bout of selling pressure after mixed results from the UK’s labour market report. The unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.3% bettering estimates on the three months ended in July, while the claimant count change dropped by 2.8K.
On the not-so-bright side, both average earnings including/excluding bonus rose at an annualized 2.1% during July, missing prior surveys and weighing down on the sentiment around GBP.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is up 0.02% at 1.3285 and a break above 1.3329 (2017 high Sep.13) would aim for 1.3447 (high Sep.6 2016) and then 1.3481 (high Jul.15). On the flip side, the immediate support lines up at 1.3266 (high Aug.3) seconded by 1.3159 (low Sep.11) and finally 1.3096 (10-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.