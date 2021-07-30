GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3950 as USD rebounds

- GBP/USD pauses the previous session’s gain on Friday in the Asian session.
- US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting a one-month low.
- The sterling gains on the hope that the BOE could be less dovish further due to a steady decline in coronavirus infections.
After testing a one-month high in the overnight session, GBP/USD pares part of its gains in the Asian trading session on Friday. The pair seems to be exhaustive near the 1.4000 mark but remained elevated.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3955 down 0.04% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below gains some traction in the Asian trading hour, after it hit a one month low in the previous session.
The downbeat US data and the dovish Fed took a toll on the USD valuation. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased at 6.5% in Q1, well below the market consensus of 8.5%.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the job market still had “ some ground to cover before it would be time to talk about tapering.
On the other hand, the sterling gains ground after the reports surfaced that UK scaped quarantine status for fully vaccinated EU and US visitors.
Meantime, the EU pauses legal action against the UK over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.
As for now, investors await the US Personal Spending and Income data, and Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) to take fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3955
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.381
|Daily SMA50
|1.3952
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3898
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.403
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
