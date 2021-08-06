GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3900 amid stronger USD

GBP/USD falters upside momentum on Friday in the early European trading session.

US Dollar Index trades above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views.

The sterling gains vanish after BOE kept its key rates unchanged in the latest monetary policy meeting.

GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3915.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3920, down 0.06 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.30 with 0.11% gains. The US Initial Jobless Claims fell for a second straight week to 385K in July, in line with market expectations of 384K.

Meanwhile, US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure will commence on Saturday.

In addition to that, investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.

On the other hand, the sterling gains were short-lived after the Bank of England (BOE) kept its key rates unchanged at historic lows of 0.1% as widely anticipated.

The comments from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey over the inflation that could peak higher more than expected around 4% weighed on the British Pound.

As for now, investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3921 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1.393 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3833 Daily SMA50 1.3927 Daily SMA100 1.3923 Daily SMA200 1.3754 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3949 Previous Daily Low 1.3873 Previous Weekly High 1.3984 Previous Weekly Low 1.3737 Previous Monthly High 1.3984 Previous Monthly Low 1.3572 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.392 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3902 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3809 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3962 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4038



