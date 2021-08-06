GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3900 amid stronger USD

- GBP/USD falters upside momentum on Friday in the early European trading session.
- US Dollar Index trades above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views.
- The sterling gains vanish after BOE kept its key rates unchanged in the latest monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3915.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3920, down 0.06 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.30 with 0.11% gains. The US Initial Jobless Claims fell for a second straight week to 385K in July, in line with market expectations of 384K.
Meanwhile, US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure will commence on Saturday.
In addition to that, investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.
On the other hand, the sterling gains were short-lived after the Bank of England (BOE) kept its key rates unchanged at historic lows of 0.1% as widely anticipated.
The comments from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey over the inflation that could peak higher more than expected around 4% weighed on the British Pound.
As for now, investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls to gauge the market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3921
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3833
|Daily SMA50
|1.3927
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.392
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4038
