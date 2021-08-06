GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3900 amid stronger USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD falters upside momentum on Friday in the early European trading session.
  • US Dollar Index trades above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed official’s hawkish views.
  • The sterling gains vanish after BOE kept its key rates unchanged in the latest monetary policy meeting.

GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s  Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3915.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3920, down 0.06 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades above 92.30 with 0.11% gains. The US Initial Jobless Claims fell for a second straight week to 385K in July, in line with market expectations of 384K.

Meanwhile, US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure will commence on Saturday. 

In addition to that, investors rushed to safe-haven assets in view of the rapid spread of the delta variant and its impact on the global economic recovery.

On the other hand, the sterling gains were short-lived after the Bank of England (BOE) kept its key rates unchanged at historic lows of 0.1% as widely anticipated.

The comments from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey over the inflation that could peak higher more than expected around 4% weighed on the British Pound

As for now, investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3921
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3927
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3949
Previous Daily Low 1.3873
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.392
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3902
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4038

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 on NFP Friday. US dollar index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed’s tapering expectations. Sterling remains unaffected by a mild BOE’s hawkish tilt.

GBP/USD News

Gold: US NFP to confirm death cross? Downside remains favored

Gold: US NFP to confirm death cross? Downside remains favored

After a volatile Wednesday, gold price resumed its downtrend on Thursday and breached the $1800 level before recovering to $1804.48 at the close. Gold’s daily setup points to deeper losses if the death cross gets confirmed.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing

Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.

Read more

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario

Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures