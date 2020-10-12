GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3000 following last week's rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD pair is struggling to build on last week's gains.
  • UK PM Johnson is expected to announce new coronavirus-related restrictions.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 93.20.

The GBP/USD pair gained more than 100 pips last week but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum on Monday. After rising above 1.3050 in the early trading hours of the European session, the pair reversed its course and was last seen losing 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.3017.

GBP weakens as market mood sours

Earlier in the day, British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new coronavirus-related restriction measures later on Monday. This development seems to be making it difficult for the GBP to gather strength against its rivals. Reflecting the cautious market mood, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is trading flat on the day.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staging a technical correction following last week's slump and is currently gaining 0.17% on the day at 93.22. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US on Monday and markets are likely to remain quiet due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding Brexit talks ahead of the October 15 deadline.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3017
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2878
Daily SMA50 1.3029
Daily SMA100 1.2803
Daily SMA200 1.2713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.305
Previous Daily Low 1.2922
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

