GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2475 as US dollar trims losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US data show better-than-expected numbers from the service sector.
  • Greenback recovers ground during the American session as equity rally in Wall Street eases.

The GBP/USD pair pulled back after the beginning of the American session amid a recovery of the US dollar. The greenback trimmed losses following better-than-expected US economic data.

Cable peaked at 1.2520 before turning to the downside. Recently fell to 1.2478 and as of writing, trades at 1.2495, modestly higher for the day, holding a modest bullish bias. The pair, like last week, lost strength above 1.2500 and pulled back.

The retreat took place after US economic data. The ISM Non-manufacturing Index jumped to 57.1, significantly above the 50.1 expected. Previously the Service PMI Markit also showed better-than-expected numbers. The dollar trimmed losses after the reports as Wall Street indexes moved off highs.

Technical outlook

The bullish short-term bias in GBP/USD is likely to remain intact as long as it holds above 1.2475 (20-SMA in 4-hour chart); below the next support is seen at 1.2435. On the upside, a consolidation above 1.2520 would clear the way to more gains in GBP/USD, initially to test 1.2540/45 (late June highs).

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2498
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2482
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2507
Daily SMA50 1.2423
Daily SMA100 1.2456
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2494
Previous Daily Low 1.2438
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2449
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2416
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2504
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.256

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

