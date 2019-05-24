GBP/USD retreats to the lower end of its daily range, holds above mid-1.2600s

• Reaction to May’s announcement to step down turned out to be short-lived.
• Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit promoted some fresh selling at higher levels.
• Weaker US data kept the USD on the defensive and helped limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair extended its intraday retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2700 handle and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range.
With investors looking past upbeat UK retail sales data, the UK politics once again dominated the headlines on Friday and turned out to be one of the key factors influencing the sentiment surrounding the British Pound. The UK PM Theresa May announced that she will be stepping down as Party leader on June 7th and the market reacted positively, providing a minor boost to the Sterling and lifting the pair to an intraday high level of 1.2718.
The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather met with some fresh supply at higher levels speculations that a pro-Brexit hardliner might lead the UK into a no-deal split. Moreover, the fact that Brexit impasse will remain regardless of a new leader, which further collaborated towards to the pair's intraday pullback of around 70-pips.
The latest comments by the UK lawmaker Boris Johnson - a leading candidate to replace Theresa May, saying that we will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and the way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no-deal scenario also did little to impress the GBP bulls.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar held on the defensive following the disappointing release of US durable goods orders data and retreated farther from two-year tops set in the previous session, which eventually turned out to be the only factor helping limit further downside at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2669
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.3021
|Daily SMA100
|1.3017
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2684
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2711
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2772
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...