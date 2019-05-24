GBP/USD retreats to the lower end of its daily range, holds above mid-1.2600s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Reaction to May’s announcement to step down turned out to be short-lived.
   •  Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit promoted some fresh selling at higher levels.
   •  Weaker US data kept the USD on the defensive and helped limit the downside.

The GBP/USD pair extended its intraday retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2700 handle and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range. 

With investors looking past upbeat UK retail sales data, the UK politics once again dominated the headlines on Friday and turned out to be one of the key factors influencing the sentiment surrounding the British Pound. The UK PM Theresa May announced that she will be stepping down as Party leader on June 7th and the market reacted positively, providing a minor boost to the Sterling and lifting the pair to an intraday high level of 1.2718.

The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather met with some fresh supply at higher levels speculations that a pro-Brexit hardliner might lead the UK into a no-deal split. Moreover, the fact that Brexit impasse will remain regardless of a new leader, which further collaborated towards to the pair's intraday pullback of around 70-pips.

The latest comments by the UK lawmaker Boris Johnson - a leading candidate to replace Theresa May, saying that we will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, and the way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no-deal scenario also did little to impress the GBP bulls.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar held on the defensive following the disappointing release of US durable goods orders data and retreated farther from two-year tops set in the previous session, which eventually turned out to be the only factor helping limit further downside at least for the time being.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2669
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2657
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2915
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.3017
Daily SMA200 1.2957
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2684
Previous Daily Low 1.2605
Previous Weekly High 1.3042
Previous Weekly Low 1.2711
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2613
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2728
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2772

 

 

