GBP/USD retreats modestly from eight month highs to the 1.3130 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound loses momentum after the latest poll ahead of Thursday’s election. 
  • US dollar remains weak, correcting after rising sharply on Friday after NFP. 

The GBP/USD dropped from 1.3180 -the highest level since early April- to 1.3135 following the release of a new poll ahead of the general election in the United Kingdom. The bearish correction was modestly and as of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3155/60, up 20 pips for the day. 

Awaiting the election

The pair is rising on Monday but it remains limited under 1.3200. The pound continues to be supported by polls showing a big lead of the Conservative Party. A few minutes ago, the latest opinion poll by ICM showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party unchanged at 42% while support for the Labour Party increased by 1 point to 36%. The Tori advance pushed the pound modestly to the downside across the board. 

The correction in GBP/USD was limited as volatility remains low and amid a weaker US dollar. After surging on Friday after the better-than-expected US jobs reports, today the greenback is correcting lower. The key event in the US will be the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Analysts and traders are also focused on trade developments as the December 15 deadline for higher tariffs in the US to Chinese imports approaches. 

Technical outlook 

The pair holds a bullish tone but it is showing some short-term exhaustion signals after being unable to hold on top of 1.3160. Still the trend in the pair points clearly to the upside and a consolidation above 1.3180 would expose 1.3200. 

On the flip side, a break below 1.3110 would likely open the doors to a more significant correction. At 1.2980/1.3000 there is a strong barrier that will likely limit the downside. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3158
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3141
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2938
Daily SMA50 1.2787
Daily SMA100 1.2526
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3167
Previous Daily Low 1.31
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3239

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead

GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output. 

EUR/USD News

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.

Read more

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold regains some positive traction amid persistent trade uncertainty. The upside is likely to remain capped ahead of the FOMC policy update.

Gold News

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY

Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures