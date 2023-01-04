- GBP/USD consolidates its daily gains following earlier rally.
- Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in positive territory.
- Latest YouGov survey points to a decline in UK inflation expectations.
GBP/USD edged modestly lower after having reached a daily high of 1.2088 during the European trading hours. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.75% on the day at 1.2057.
The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment earlier in the day caused the US Dollar to come under renewed selling pressure. Additionally, falling US Treasury bond yields put additional weight on the currency. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which fell more than 2% on Tuesday, stays in negative territory below 3.7%.
Currently, US stock index futures are up between 0.4% and 0.8% on a daily basis, pointing to a positive opening in Wall Street's main indexes.
Later in the session, the ISM's will release the December Manufacturing PMI report. The headline PMI is forecast to decline to 48.5 from 49 in December. Market participants will also pay close attention to the Prices Paid component of the survey, which will offer fresh insight into input inflation in the manufacturing sector.
Finally, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting at 1900 GMT. At the time of press, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 72.3% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate hike in February.
In the meantime, the latest monthly survey conducted by Citi and YouGov revealed that the British public's inflation expectations for 12 months ahead declined to 5.7% in December from 6.1% in the November's survey.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2061
|Today Daily Change
|0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|1.1973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2143
|Daily SMA50
|1.1932
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has retreated toward 1.0600 after having touched a daily high of 1.0635. The US Dollar selloff seems to have taken a break as investors await the ISM's December Manufacturing PMI report. Later in the day, the Fed will release the December meeting minutes.
Gold clings to strong daily gains above $1,850
Gold price climbed to a fresh multi-month high above $1,860 on Wednesday before staging a technical correction. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, however, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $1,850.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2050 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.2050 heading into the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index manages to hold above 104.00 following earlier slump and limits the pair's upside ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is 2023's first rally in works?
BTC shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, ETH, XRP and some altcoins are already flying high.
US Dec ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Encouraging sub-indices could temporarily boost US Dollar Premium
The US manufacturing sector contraction is set to deepen further in the final month of 2022, having shrunk for the first time in November after May 2020 when the economy began to recover from the Covid lockdown-induced downturn.