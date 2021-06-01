GBP/USD retreats further from multi-year tops, slides back closer to mid-1.4100s

- GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic turnaround and retreated nearly 100 pips from multi-year tops.
- Downward revising of the UK Manufacturing PMI seemed to have prompted some profit-taking.
- A pickup in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair retreated further from multi-year tops and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.4160-65 region heading into the North American session.
Following an early uptick to the highest level since April 2018, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday and dropped nearly 100 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.4200s. The intraday downfall picked up pace after the UK Manufacturing PMI was revised down to 65.6 for May from 66.1 estimated previously.
Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which continues to be weighed down by dovish Fed expectations. Investors now seem aligned with the Fed's view that any spike in prices would be temporary and have been scaling back their bets for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.
Apart from this, the relentless rally in the global equity markets was seen as another factor that further undermined the safe-haven USD. However, a goodish move up in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the greenback to recover a part of its intraday losses.
That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned amid the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery amid the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions. Adding to this, indications that the Bank of England could raise rates well into next year might continue to act as a tailwind for the sterling and help limit any deeper losses.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from scheduled speeches by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, the Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard for some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4161
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.421
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4097
|Daily SMA50
|1.3933
|Daily SMA100
|1.3879
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
