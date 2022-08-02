- GBP/USD slips back below the 1.2200 mark on Tuesday amid a goodish USD rebound.
- Recession fears, US-China tensions over Taiwan drive safe-haven flows towards the USD.
- Sliding US bond yields might cap the USD and lend support to the pair ahead of the BoE.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed a turnaround from the 1.2275-1.2280 region on Tuesday and retreats further from its highest level since June 27 touched the previous day. The steady intraday descent extends through the early part of the European session and drags spot prices below the 1.2200 mark in the last hour.
The US dollar stages a goodish rebound from a four-week low set earlier this Tuesday, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic downturn. Apart from this, mounting diplomatic tensions ahead of the planned Taiwan visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is tempering investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefiting the safe-haven greenback.
The anti-risk flow, along with expectations that the Fed may not hike interest rates as aggressively as estimated, continue to drag the US Treasury bond yields lower. This might hold back the USD bulls from positioning for any meaningful upside. Apart from this, rising bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England should continue to lend support to the British pound. The combination of factors could lend support to the GBP/USD pair and limit the downside.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's central bank event risk and important US macro data. The BoE is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday, which could play a key role in influencing the near-term sentiment surrounding sterling. Investors will further take cues from the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday to determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket, featuring the only release of JOLTS Job Openings data might provide some impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment would drive the USD demand, allowing traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, it would be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.2249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2
|Daily SMA50
|1.2216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2518
|Daily SMA200
|1.2981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2242
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
