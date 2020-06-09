GBP/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, dives to 1.2600 neighbourhood

- GBP/USD corrects sharply from three-month tops amid resurgent USD demand.
- A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment revived demand for the USD.
- The pair retreated around 140 pips from intraday swing highs, near 1.2755 area.
The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2620-15 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the highest level since March 12 and the pullback was exclusively led by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors digested the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback.
This comes amid the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, which took its toll on the British pound and prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the GBP/USD pair. The sharp intraday fall prolonged through the early European session and has now dragged the pair to back closer to the 1.2600 round-figure mark, around 140 pips off the daily swing high level of 1.2755.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent bullish momentum. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe might also produce some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will be on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, starting this Tuesday, which will play a key role in driving the USD in the near-term and help determine the GBP/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|1.2723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2349
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2557
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
Forex Today: Can the dollar lick its wounds? Fed speculation, geopolitics, and data eyed
US stocks are taking a breather after erasing the year-to-date losses and the dollar is licking its wounds. Speculation about the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, coronavirus decisions, and a mix of figures is on the agenda.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.