GBP/USD retreats further from multi-month tops, dives to 1.2600 neighbourhood

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD corrects sharply from three-month tops amid resurgent USD demand.
  • A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment revived demand for the USD.
  • The pair retreated around 140 pips from intraday swing highs, near 1.2755 area.

The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows, around the 1.2620-15 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.

The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the highest level since March 12 and the pullback was exclusively led by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors digested the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback.

This comes amid the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, which took its toll on the British pound and prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the GBP/USD pair. The sharp intraday fall prolonged through the early European session and has now dragged the pair to back closer to the 1.2600 round-figure mark, around 140 pips off the daily swing high level of 1.2755.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent bullish momentum. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Apart from this, a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe might also produce some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will be on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, starting this Tuesday, which will play a key role in driving the USD in the near-term and help determine the GBP/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.264
Today Daily Change -0.0083
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.2723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2349
Daily SMA50 1.2389
Daily SMA100 1.2557
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2628
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2871

 

 

