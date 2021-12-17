GBP/USD retreats further from monthly high, below 1.3300 amid COVID-19 woes

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday and moved further away from the post-BoE high.
- COVID-19 woes turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and contributed to the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a negative bias heading into the North American session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, just below the 1.3300 mark.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3335-40 region, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.3375 area or a fresh monthly high. As investors looked past the Bank of England's surprise rate hike on Thursday, the worsening COVID-19 situations in the UK turned out to be a key factor that undermined the British pound.
Meanwhile, worries about the economic risks emerging from the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which assisted the safe-haven US dollar to reverse an intraday dip to a one-week low. This was seen as another factor that exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating at least three rate hikes next year, further acted as a tailwind for the greenback. As investors digest the latest monetary policy updates by key central banks, the broader market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3287
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3293
|Daily SMA50
|1.349
|Daily SMA100
|1.3619
|Daily SMA200
|1.3772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3241
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3519
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
