GBP/USD retreats further below mid-1.2100s, reverses Tuesday’s positive move

- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties exert some fresh pressure.
- A pickup in the USD demand adds to the prevalent selling bias.
- Focus remains on Johnson’s meeting with Merkel/FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the previous sessions' goodish intraday up-move.
The pair on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied over 100-pips intraday in reaction to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments, which revived hopes that the EU is willing to discuss an alternative and might also make some concessions to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Brexit remains the name of the game
However, the fact that the European Union (EU) negotiators have ruled out possibilities of any renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement and refused to accept the UK PM Boris Johnson's request to remove the Irish backstop clearly points to differences between the two parties.
The same was further reaffirmed by the latest comments from Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, saying that the UK government position on Brexit is now less compromising and seemed to be one of the key factors prompting some fresh selling around the major.
On the other hand, the US Dollar managed to regain some positive traction in the wake of a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - supported by the prevalent risk-on mood - which further collaborated to the pair's slide to daily lows around the 1.2130-25 region.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's key focus will remain on the UK PM Johnson’s scheduled meeting with his Germany counterpart Merkel for fresh updates on the likely Brexit outcome, which might eventually influence the GBP price dynamics later this Wednesday.
Investors will also confront the important release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which is likely to play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the USD and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2174
|Daily SMA50
|1.2418
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2332
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold slips below $1500 mark amid improving risk sentiment
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its weekly trading range, just below the key $1500 psychological mark.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.