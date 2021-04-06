GBP/USD retreats from two-week tops, drops to mid-1.3800s on renewed USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from two-week tops amid a modest USD uptick.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook, a softer risk tone drove some flows to the safe-haven USD.
  • Rising bets for an earlier than expected Fed rate hike support prospects for further USD gains.

The GBP/USD pair came under some selling pressure during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around mid-1.3800s in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over two-week tops, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.3920 area and was pressured by a modest pickup in demand for the US dollar. Investors remained optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan of over $2 trillion.

Monday's upbeat US ISM Services PMI added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued underpinning the USD. Apart from this, a generally softer tone surrounding the US equity futures also benefitted the USD's relative safe-haven status and exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields, instead took cues from rising bets for a sooner than expected Fed rate hike. The reflation trade has been fueling expectations for an uptick in US inflation and also raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period.

The combination of factors, to a larger extent, offset the optimism over the highly successful vaccination distribution program and the gradual reopening of the UK economy. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the greenback remains up and support prospects for the resumption of the GBP/USD pair recent pullback from three-year tops set in February.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3864
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.3901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3848
Daily SMA50 1.3851
Daily SMA100 1.3667
Daily SMA200 1.3308
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3914
Previous Daily Low 1.3813
Previous Weekly High 1.3853
Previous Weekly Low 1.3706
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3875
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3852
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3838
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3738
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3976
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4039

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood

EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism

GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot

Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot

A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Gold News

Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040

Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040

Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.

Read more

More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?

More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?

Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures