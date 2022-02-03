GBP/USD retreats from post-BoE swing high, trades with modest gains below 1.3600

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the post-BoE bullish spike to a two-week high.
- The intraday USD buying interest turned out to be a key factor that capped gains.
- Rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations extended support to the USD.
The GBP/USD pair faded the post-BoE bullish spike to a fresh two-week high and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just below the 1.3600 mark.
The pair caught aggressive bids and rallied nearly 100 pips from the daily swing low, around the 1.3535 region, after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the UK central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to 0.50%. The hawkish tilt came from the vote distribution, wherein four out of nine MPC members voted for a 50 bps rate hike. This indicated that policymakers are keen to act amid rising inflationary pressures and provided a strong boost to the British pound.
Adding to this, policymakers also vote 9-0 to start unwinding the £895 billion quantitative easing program by ceasing reinvestment, starting with a maturity of March 2022 gilt. In the post-meeting press conference, the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that some further modest tightening is likely in the coming months. This further acted as a tailwind for sterling and pushed the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3625-1.3630 area, though the momentum ran out of the steam amid a goodish pickup in demand for the US dollar.
Despite the fact that Fed officials downplayed the prospects for a 50 bps rate hike in March, traders seem convinced that the Fed will tighten its policy at a faster pace than anticipated. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and a softer tone around the equity markets, extended some support to the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as the only factor that capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair, instead attracted some selling at higher levels and led to a pullback of around 50 pips.
On the US economic data front, the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 238K during the week ended January 28 as against market expectations for a reading of 245K and the 261K previous. This, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus, albeit remained supportive of the intraday USD strength. Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of ISM Services PMI, which might allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. the focus would then shift to the US NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3581
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3427
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3588
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3675
EUR/USD advances beyond 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.1350. ECB President Lagarde refrained from dismissing the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 and provided a boost to the shared currency while acknowledging that inflation was likely to remain high for longer than expected.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.