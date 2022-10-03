- GBP/USD climbs to over one-week high as the UK withdraws plan to scrap higher tax rate.
- The UK’s bleak economic outlook acts as a headwind for the sterling and caps the upside.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continue to underpin the USD and prompt intraday selling.
The GBP/USD pair fades an intraday bullish spike and retreats nearly 100 pips from the 1.1280 area, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Monday.
The British pound gets a lift after UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that his government will not go ahead with a plan to scrap a 45% rate of income tax. This, in turn, helps ease the concerns about the UK's ballooning public debt and allows the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's recovery move from an all-time low.
The positive momentum, however, runs out of steam near the 1.1280 region amid a bleak outlook for the UK economy. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, further contributes to capping the GBP/USD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.
The markets seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive rate hiking cycle to curb inflation and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps increase in November. This continues to lend some support to the USD, though a combination of factors is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets.
The US Treasury bond yields are prolonging their recent pullback from over a multi-year high touched last week. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets - as depicted by a positive tone around the US equity markets - further contribute to keeping a lid on the safe-haven greenback, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom. There isn't any major market moving data due for release from the UK, while the US economic docket features the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1303
|Daily SMA50
|1.1702
|Daily SMA100
|1.1978
|Daily SMA200
|1.2593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1235
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1025
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reverses below 1.1200 amid UK tax cuts reversal news
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.1200, retreating from weekly highs in early Europe. GBP bulls assess the UK government's reversal to scrapping higher income tax rate cuts. PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9800 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800 in early European hours, helped by a broad selling n the US dollar and return of risk-on flows. Although the pair's further upside appears elusive amid the European energy crisis and recession fears. PMIs awaited.
Gold could see selling resurgence near $1,680
Gold price is back in the green zone at the start of the week, snapping Friday’s brief pullback from five-day highs of $1,675. The bright metal stood resilient so far this Monday, despite the initial rebound in the US dollar, as the renewed weakness in the Treasury yields helped.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66%.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.