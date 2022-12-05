- GBP/USD retreats from a multi-month top amid a modest intraday USD recovery.
- An uptick in the US bond yields and a softer risk tone underpin the safe-haven buck.
- A bleak outlook for the UK economy further contributes to capping gains for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and hits its highest level since September 16, though the momentum runs out of steam ahead of mid-1.2300s. The pair trim a part of its intraday gains and retreats below the 1.2300 mark during the early part of the European session.
A combination of factors assists the US Dollar to stage a modest recovery from over a five-month low touched earlier this Monday, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, worries about a deeper global economic downturn continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, offer some support to the safe-haven buck.
The upbeat US monthly jobs report (NFP) released on Friday and an upside surprise in wages point to a further rise in inflationary pressures. This validates Fed Chair Jerome Powell's forecast that the peak interest rate will be higher than expected and pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher. That said, firming expectations that the US central bank will slow the pace of its policy tightening might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD. In fact, the markets expect a 50 bps rate hike in December.
The British Pound, on the other hand, is undermined by a bleak outlook for the UK economy. Apart from this, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill's dovish comments last week, indicating that inflation could begin to fall, might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the major is more likely to consolidate its recent strong gains ahead of the final Services PMIs from the UK and the US.g
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the US ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2283
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1885
|Daily SMA50
|1.1503
|Daily SMA100
|1.1656
|Daily SMA200
|1.2149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2134
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2311
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
