- GBP/USD recovery from 1.2880 has been capped at 1.3025.
- The pound moves back and forth on Brexit news.
- FX analysts at UOB observe an important resistance at 1.3050.
The sterling rebound from Friday’s lows at 1.2880, has been capped at 1.3025 and the pair has lost momentum during the US session on Monday, returning to the mid-range of 1.2900.
The pound rejected from 1.3000 area
Cable has been trading back and forth on Monday, amid contradictory reports about the Brexit negotiations with the EU. GBP/USD appreciated during the early London session, with the investors confident that the UK and the EU will reach a last-minute deal to avoid a “hard Brexit” as the UK affirmed during the weekend that the doors are still open for a Brexit deal.
British Negotiator, Michel Frost, however, has affirmed on Monday that there is no point on resuming talks, while Michael Gove, a senior UK minister affirmed that the UK is ready for an “Australian-style” exit from the Union. These comments have dampened investors' hopes on a last-minute deal, undermining the positive tone on GBP crosses and sending GBP/USD back below 1.3000.
GBP/USD faces an important resistance at 1.3050 – UOB
On a technical level, the FX analysis team at UOB point out to 1.3050 resistance area: “We indicated yesterday (15 Oct, spot at 1.3015) that ‘the rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook’ and GBP ‘could trade between 1.2845 and 1.3120 for a period of time’. GBP subsequently gave up most of its gains from Wednesday (14 Oct) as it dropped to 1.2891 before closing on a weak note at 1.2899 (-0.85%). While the underlying tone has weakened, it is too soon to expect a sustained decline below 1.2845. Overall, GBP is likely to trade on a slightly defensive mode with 1.3050 acting as a strong resistance.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2963
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.3017
|Daily SMA100
|1.2837
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2962
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.18, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold eases from multi-day tops, still well bid above $1900 mark
Gold spiked to multi-day tops, around the $1918 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $10 thereafter.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.