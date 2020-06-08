GBP/USD retreats from 3-month tops, slides to 1.2670-65 region

- GBP/USD struggled to build on the early uptick to three-month tops, around the 1.2730 region.
- The risk of a no-deal Brexit took its toll on the British pound and prompted some long-unwinding.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and might help limit deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of its early gains and was last seen trading near the lower end of its trading range, around the 1.2670-65 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and once again witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 1.2730 region, or near three month tops set on Friday. The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited on the back a subdued US dollar price action.
Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report reinforced expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over and further fueled optimism over a potential V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and undermined the safe-haven greenback.
However, the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit now seemed to take it toll on the British pound and seemed to be the only factor prompting some long-unwinding trade. It is worth recalling that the fourth round of the EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations last week ended without any significant progress on key issues.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel said that the new deal must be sealed by October 31 at the latest and the door is still open to a transition period extension. Meanwhile, a senior UK negotiating official told Reuters that October is too late for a deal with and that we need to work intensively now, and into July.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest or the current pullback marks the end of the recent positive move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2329
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, still below $1700 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
WTI gains over 2.5% in Asia above $40.00, eyes on OPEC+ presser
WTI prints three-day winning streak to probe early-March tops. Risk-on sentiment joins OPEC+ output cut to please the commodity buyers. Officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the key OPEC members will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM GMT.