GBP/USD retreats from 3-month tops, slides to 1.2670-65 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD struggled to build on the early uptick to three-month tops, around the 1.2730 region.
  • The risk of a no-deal Brexit took its toll on the British pound and prompted some long-unwinding.
  • The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven USD and might help limit deeper losses.

The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of its early gains and was last seen trading near the lower end of its trading range, around the 1.2670-65 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and once again witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 1.2730 region, or near three month tops set on Friday. The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain limited on the back a subdued US dollar price action.

Friday's upbeat US monthly jobs report reinforced expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over and further fueled optimism over a potential V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and undermined the safe-haven greenback.

However, the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit now seemed to take it toll on the British pound and seemed to be the only factor prompting some long-unwinding trade. It is worth recalling that the fourth round of the EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations last week ended without any significant progress on key issues.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel said that the new deal must be sealed by October 31 at the latest and the door is still open to a transition period extension. Meanwhile, a senior UK negotiating official told Reuters that October is too late for a deal with and that we need to work intensively now, and into July.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest or the current pullback marks the end of the recent positive move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2675
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2329
Daily SMA50 1.2383
Daily SMA100 1.256
Daily SMA200 1.2678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2732
Previous Daily Low 1.2583
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2443
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.281
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2888

 

 

