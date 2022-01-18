GBP/USD resumes slide, hits fresh weekly lows under 1.3580

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Stronger US dollar sends cable to weekly lows.
  • Pound fails to benefit from BoE rate hike expectations.
  • GBP/USD falling for the third consecutive day, extends retreat.

The GBP/USD pair failed to recover 1.3600 and dropped further falling to 1.3572, hitting a fresh weekly low. It remains near the lows, under pressure amid a stronger US dollar and as equity prices tumble in Wall Street.

Weaker than expected US economic data (unexpected decline in the Empire Manufacturing Index) weakened the dollar only for a few minutes. The combination of higher US yields and risk aversion, are boosting the dollar. The DXY is up by 0.7%, at 95.60.

The Dow Jones is falling more than 500 points or 1.50%, while the Nasdaq slides 1.38%. European markets are also in red, falling on average 0.85%.

Earlier on Wednesday, data showed positive numbers of the UK labor market. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, the lowest since June 2020.  The numbers help keep at elevated levels expectations about another rate hike from the Bank of England at the next meeting.

“The hawkish BOE outlook that had helped sterling outperform is getting crowded out a bit lately by the more hawkish Fed outlook”, explained analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman. They see the next target at 1.3550 and warn that a break lower “would set up a test of the January 3 low near 1.3430.”

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3588
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.3644
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3524
Daily SMA50 1.3407
Daily SMA100 1.3552
Daily SMA200 1.3737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.369
Previous Daily Low 1.3638
Previous Weekly High 1.3749
Previous Weekly Low 1.3532
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3605
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3572
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3677
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3709
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3729

 

 

