- GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends week-start pullback from one-month high.
- UK Claimant Count Change eased to 19.7K in December, Unemployment Rate remains unchanged for three months to November.
- US Dollar’s failure to track rebound in yields propel Cable prices despite negatives surrounding labor strike, inflation fears.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts can entertain traders ahead of the key Wednesday.
GBP/USD prints a two-day losing streak as it renews its intraday low after the UK’s employment data during early Tuesday. That said, the Cable pair slid to 1.2169 before recovering to 1.2190 by the press time.
The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) released its monthly jobs report early Tuesday. Among the key data, the Claimant Count Change for December and the Unemployment Rate for three months to November gained major attention. That said, the Claimant Count Change came in as 19.7K versus 30.5K while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.
Also read: UK ILO Unemployment Rate steadies at 3.7% in November vs. 3.7% expected
Other than the mixed data, pessimism surrounding the UK’s labor strikes and downbeat testimony from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey also weigh on the GBP/USD price. BoE’s Bailey testified against the Treasury Select Committee in London while stating that inflation looked set to fall markedly this year. BoE’s Bailey, however, cited growth fears emanating from workers’ strikes.
Elsewhere, the market’s skepticism about Chinese growth numbers joins the lack of major data/events, as well as fears of recession, to weigh on the risk profile. The same underpins the US Treasury yields’ rebound, as well as weighs on the S&P 500 Futures as it retreats from the one-month high. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fades the previous day’s bounce off the seven-month low.
“Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the WEF expect a global recession this year, with some 18% considering it ‘extremely likely’ - more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022,” reported Reuters.
Looking ahead, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January, expected -4.5 versus -11.2 prior, may entertain intraday traders during the return of full markets. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the US Retail Sales for December.
Also read: UK Inflation Preview: Another soft CPI to hit Pound Sterling, here’s why
Technical analysis
Although the GBP/USD pair’s ability to stay beyond the 100-day EMA level surrounding 1.1940 keeps buyers hopeful, together with the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI, the upside momentum remains elusive unless crossing a six-week-old horizontal resistance near 1.2345.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.209
|Daily SMA50
|1.2051
|Daily SMA100
|1.1693
|Daily SMA200
|1.1993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2172
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious market mood.
EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.