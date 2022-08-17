  • GBP/USD spiked up to refresh daily top after upbeat UK inflation data for July.
  • UK CPI rose past market expectations and prior to 10.1% for July.
  • US dollar pullback, softer yields also underpin bullish bias ahead of US Retail Sales, FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.2145 after the UK released headline inflation numbers for July. In doing s, the Cable pair extends the previous day’s recovery from the weekly low.

UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 10.1% YoY versus 9.8% expected and 9.4% previous readings while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose to 6.2% versus 5.9% market consensus and 5.8% previous readouts.

Also read: Breaking: UK annualized inflation leaps to 10.1% in July vs. 9.8% expected

Not only CPI, but upbeat prints of the Retail Price Index, to 12.3% YoY compared to 12.0% expected and 11.8% prior, also favored the GBP/USD buyers as the Bank of England (BOE) has long been criticized for undertaking a softer attack on inflation mainly by the current UK PM front runner Liz Truss and her team.

In addition to the firmer UK inflation figures, the US dollar’s pullback ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes also favors the GBP/USD bulls.  That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its three-week high before reversing from 106.94, down 0.10% near the intraday low of 106.35 at the latest. The DXY losses could be linked to the market’s preparations for the key data/events amid increasing hawkish Fed bets.

“Investors now see a 41% chance of a third successive 75 bps rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in September, up from 39% the previous day. Minutes from the previous meeting will be released later today,” said Reuters.

Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields fade the previous day’s rebound while S&P 500 Futures seesaw near a four-month high.

Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK inflation data, the US Retail Sales for July, expected 0.1% versus 1.0% prior, will precede the FOMC meeting minutes will be crucial for the GBP/USD pair traders amid recently increasing hawkish bets on the Fed.

Technical analysis

GBP/USD approaches a one-week-old resistance line while portraying the third bounce off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August advances.

In addition to the sustained rebound from the key Fibonacci support, steady RSI and a looming bull cross of the MACD also keep the GBP/USD buyers hopeful of overcoming the 1.2110 immediate hurdle.

Alternatively, pullback moves may initially test the 200-SMA, around 1.2045 at the latest, before revisiting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2030.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2121
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 1.2094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2109
Daily SMA50 1.2119
Daily SMA100 1.2405
Daily SMA200 1.2898
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2118
Previous Daily Low 1.2008
Previous Weekly High 1.2277
Previous Weekly Low 1.2048
Previous Monthly High 1.2246
Previous Monthly Low 1.176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.205
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1963
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2249

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

