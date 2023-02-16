GBP/USD: Renewed weakness on a break under minor support at 1.2040 – Scotiabank

GBP/USD consolidates. Pressure on the low 1.20s may trigger more softness, in the view of economists at Scotiabank.
Cable price action may be forming a bear flag
“Cable price action has been generally consolidative.”
“Modest gains from yesterday’s low are running into better selling pressure near 1.2070/75 and GBP's price action may be forming a bear flag – implying renewed weakness on a break under minor support at 1.2040.”
See – GBP/USD should continue to find support in the 1.1950/2000 area – ING
