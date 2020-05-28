GBP/USD: Remains weak on a broad basis – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD remains finely balanced, capped at its downtrend from early March at 1.2350, but holding its uptrend from late March at 1.2206, the Credit Suisse analyst team report.

Key quotes

“Below 1.2234 is needed for a retest of 1.2206/05, but with a break here needed to see a test of the 1.2164/62 recent lows. Removal of here though is needed to mark a more decisive negative tone again with support next at 1.2076, then 1.2030 and eventually 1.1934.”

“Above 1.2281 can see resistance at 1.2326, but with a break above 1.2363 needed to see the downtrend break with resistance then seen at 1.2467 and then more importantly at the April highs and the 200-day average at 1.2643/48 and 1.2668 respectively.”