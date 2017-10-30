GBP/USD remains weak, could test 1.3030 – UOB

GBP/USD remains weak, could test 1.3030 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the soft note around Cable and did not rule out a test of the 1.3030/25 band in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The anticipated weakness exceeded the 1.3085 target as GBP hit a low of 1.3070. The subsequent rapid rebound suggests that a short-term bottom is in place. The recovery appears to have scope to extend higher towards 1.3175 but a sustained move above this level is not expected (next resistance is at 1.3205). Support is at 1.3100 ahead of the 1.3070 low”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as we continue to hold the view that the short-term weakness in GBP could extend lower and test the major
1.3025/30 support. At this stage, the prospect for a clear break below this level is not high but would continue to improve unless GBP
can move and stay above 1.3240”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.