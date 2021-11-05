GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP

- GBP/USD sellers remain in control amid dovish BOE, Brexit stalemate.
- The US dollar traders reposition ahead of the key NFP release.
- Cable eyes 2020 lows of 1.3411 after Thursday’s massive tumble.
GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3400 after the dovish BOE-induced 200-pips slump, as the bears await the US NFP report for the next push lower.
The 2020 lows of 1.3411 remain well within the GBP sellers sights, as the pair trades way below all the major Daily Moving Averages (DMA).
The cable crashed to fresh five-week lows of 1.3471 after the BOE defied expectations and refrained from raising key rates at its November meeting, with a 7-2 vote against a rate change.
The devil came in during Governor Andrew Bailey‘s press conference after he cautioned markets against ramping up rate hike expectations, which may lead to pushing down of the inflation below the central bank’s 2% target.
At the same, the persistent strength in the US dollar’s recovery from post-Fed decline added to the weight on GBP/USD. The USD traders repositioned ahead of the critical US NFP release, shrugging off the retreat in the Treasury yields and upbeat moon on Wall Street indices.
The dovish BOE and looming Brexit concerns will continue to undermine the sentiment around the pound, with the central banks’ monetary policy back in play. On Thursday, Brexit minister David Frost met Europe Minister Clément Beaune in Paris but two sides remain at odds, leaving the fishing row in a stalemate.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3494
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3498
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3706
|Daily SMA100
|1.3764
|Daily SMA200
|1.385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3471
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is vulnerable to a solid Non Farm Payrolls event
EUR/USD sits tight around 1.1550 ahead of the all-important NFP report schedule for the US session. Bears are looking for a weekly bearish close on a solid NFP report. The dollar index climbed from the post-Federal Reserve meeting lows of 93.82 to a high of 94.47 on Thursday.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP
GBP/USD sellers remain in control below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, Brexit stalemate over the fishing row. The US dollar traders reposition ahead of the key NFP release. The pair eyes 2020 lows of 1.3411 after Thursday’s massive sell-off.
Gold looks to $1800 and $1805, NFP in focus
Gold price cheers the markets’ re-pricing of the global tightening expectations, looking to recapture the $1800 mark. Gold price rallied hard, despite the resurgent US dollar demand on Thursday, as the dovish BOE rate decision added to the Fed’s push back of the lift-off bets.
Floki Inu to outperform Shiba Inu as Floki preps for 75% jump
Floki Inu price action, while limited in its history, shows interest by speculators. It is very likely that the cousin to Floki Inu – Shiba Inu – could suffer some deeper moves south if capital leaves that cryptocurrency for new FOMO opportunities in Floki Inu.
US NFP Preview: Trading EUR/USD, five scenarios, levels to watch Premium
Third consecutive disappointment or a big rebound? Nonfarm Payrolls – aka "the king of forex indicators" always rocks markets. Economists expect an increase of 425,000 in October after a meager rise of 194,000 in September, and the dollar hinges on its outcome.