GBP/USD remains under pressure, unable to move of daily lows

GBP/USD remains under pressure, unable to move of daily lowsBy Matías Salord
- Spot keeps challenging daily lows on USD strength.
- EUR/GBP slide offers support.
GBP/USD has been trading near daily low during the last hours still pointing to the downside as the US Dollar strengthens across the board
Will it hold above 1.3160?
The pound dropped earlier today after an awful UK sales report published by CBI for October and the slide continued afterward on the back of a stronger US dollar. GBP/USD reversed from 1-week highs above 1.3270 bottomed at 1.3160, still above yesterday’s low.
Price remains in a modest range between 1.3185 and 1.3160 with the lower bound under pressure as USD extends gains across the board. The Dollar Index it at 94.45 at the highest level in three months, holding the bullish tone intact. US bond yields turned again to the upside, after the ECB meeting and after the House of Representatives took another step, clearing the way to Trump’s tax reform.
A break of EUR/USD below 1.1660/65 could push GBP/USD to drop below 1.3160. Cable has been able to hold above the lows probably receiving some support from the EUR/GBP slide.
GBP/USD Technical levels
Below 1.3160 support levels might be located at 1.3145, 1.3110 (Oct 25 low) and 1.3080 (Oct 20 low). On the flip side, resistance is now seen at 1.3185 followed by 1.3230 (Oct 19 & 24 high / 20 hours moving average) and 1.3275/80 (Oct 26 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.