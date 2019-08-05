GBP/USD remains under pressure as Brexit uncertainty looms ahead of UK services PMI

- UK PM Johnson adds another few billions to safeguard against the no-deal Brexit.
- The USD remains under pressure due to trade tension with China.
- Services PMIs from the UK and US are in the spotlight.
Despite parliamentary recess in the UK, the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson and his team keep preparing for a no-deal Brexit, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the GBP/USD pair ahead of the key Services PMI data for July. At the time of writing, the quote drops to 1.2150 heading into the UK open on Monday.
While some among the Conservative party doubt over the PM Johnson’s ability to crash the UK out of the EU without any deal, several others including the British Brexit negotiator and a top ally to Mr. Johnson continue to increase odds that such an outcome isn’t totally out of his to reach.
Elsewhere, policymakers are on the round to announce additional budget as a part of their preparations for the no-deal Brexit. Following a late last-week announcement of £2.1 billion funding by UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid, PM Johnson pledges extra £1.8 billion during early Monday in Asia.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) fails to enjoy upbeat employment data and the Fed’s not-so-dovish rate cut as it bears the burden of the US-China trade tussle that is likely turning towards another stop in the negotiations.
Moving on, July month Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers for the UK and the US services activities will be on the traders’ watch-list during the day, not to forget about the trade/political news.
While the UK Services PMI and the US Markit Services PMI are less likely to deviate from their respective priors of 50.2 and 52.2, likely improvement in the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI to 50.5 from 50.1 can help the USD to recover some of its recent losses.
Technical Analysis
Having repeatedly failed to rise past 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2178, sellers are targeting 1.2080 ahead of betting on 1.2000 round-figure. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 1.2180 highlights 200-hour EMA level near 1.2250.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.1100 amid intensifying trade wars
EUR/USD is kicking off the new week above 1.1100. China has retaliated against the US by devaluing its currency and halting purchases of US agricultural goods. Bond yields are racing to the bottom.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2100 amid elections speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is pressured around 1.2100 amid speculation that UK PM Johnson is preparing for new elections by announcing new public spending. Markit's UK services PMI is eyed.
USD/JPY consolidates the recent slump to multi-month lows, below 106.00 mark amid US-China trade war fears
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range near multi-month lows, below the 106.00 round figure mark.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, around $1460 area
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Monday and climbed to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1459-60 region, in the last hour.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Slower but the Fed is cheering
The US economy added 164,000 new workers, 16,000 in manufacturing and annual wage compensation rose 3.2% in July, reported the Labor Department on Friday. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.7% and labor force participation rose to 63.0%.