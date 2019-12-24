GBP/USD remains trapped in 15-pips range amid sparse trade

- GBP/USD fails to entertain traders amid the Christmas holidays, a lack of major drivers elsewhere.
- Fears of hard Brexit exert downside pressure on the pair, downbeat USD performance keeps the declines limited.
GBP/USD portrays the lull market conditions by trading in a range between 1.2948/35, clinging to 1.2944 by the press time, during early Tuesday.
The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s comments that UK PM is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated” boost the fears of a hard Brexit off-late. Earlier, the EU leaders’ worries for the tough discussions and concerns surrounding German Pharmacy in case of a hard departure weighed on the cable.
The UK PM Boris Johnson’s statements like “this will be with no alignment on EU rules”, about the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, initially escalated the Tory leaders’ firm commitment to press the region towards his terms after a major election victory.
On the other side, Chinese rant for the US interference in issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang highlight fears of US-China tussle despite recently agreed on phase-one.
Even so, the absence of major data and holidays at the key bourses keep price moves limited. Though, traders can take clues of the mild US dollar (USD) weakness ahead of the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected +9 versus -1 prior.
Technical Analysis
A confluence of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, around 1.2925/20, limit the pair’s downside. Alternatively, 1.3000 round-figure and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3150 can question short-term buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2944
|Today Daily Change
|1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3077
|Daily SMA50
|1.2959
|Daily SMA100
|1.262
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3032
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3423
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weaker, still holds above 200-DMA amid light trading
AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery but holds above the 200-DMA at 0.6903. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback. Trade/political headlines to dominate holiday-thinned trading.
USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.
Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019
Understandably, there will only be a handful of not-so-important economic indicators this week as trading winds down ahead of Christmas holidays and the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.
Gold rises to fresh seven-week high amid trade deal concerns
Gold trades firmer near $1,490 heading into the European open on Tuesday. The Bullion recently benefited from the worrisome headlines from China’s Global Times while down US data and risk of hard Brexit helped the prices earlier.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines
GBP/USD seesaws near mid-1.2900s amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.