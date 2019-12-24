GBP/USD remains trapped in 15-pips range amid sparse trade

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fails to entertain traders amid the Christmas holidays, a lack of major drivers elsewhere.
  • Fears of hard Brexit exert downside pressure on the pair, downbeat USD performance keeps the declines limited.

GBP/USD portrays the lull market conditions by trading in a range between 1.2948/35, clinging to 1.2944 by the press time, during early Tuesday.

The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s comments that UK PM is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated” boost the fears of a hard Brexit off-late. Earlier, the EU leaders’ worries for the tough discussions and concerns surrounding German Pharmacy in case of a hard departure weighed on the cable.

The UK PM Boris Johnson’s statements like “this will be with no alignment on EU rules”, about the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, initially escalated the Tory leaders’ firm commitment to press the region towards his terms after a major election victory.

On the other side, Chinese rant for the US interference in issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang highlight fears of US-China tussle despite recently agreed on phase-one.

Even so, the absence of major data and holidays at the key bourses keep price moves limited. Though, traders can take clues of the mild US dollar (USD) weakness ahead of the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected +9 versus -1 prior.

Technical Analysis

A confluence of 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, around 1.2925/20, limit the pair’s downside. Alternatively, 1.3000 round-figure and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3150 can question short-term buyers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2944
Today Daily Change 1 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2943
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3077
Daily SMA50 1.2959
Daily SMA100 1.262
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2905
Previous Weekly High 1.3423
Previous Weekly Low 1.2989
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2984
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3143

 

 

