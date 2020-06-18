GBP/USD remains side-lined between 1.2420 and 1.2710 – UOB

Cable is expected to keep the consolidation theme unaltered in the short-term horizon, likely between 1.2420 and 1.2710, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for GBP yesterday was that it ‘could drift lower towards 1.2530 but barring a sudden pick-up in momentum, 1.2500 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as GBP edged to a low of 1.2512 before recovering. While downward pressure has eased, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. From here, GBP could test the 1.2500 level first before a stronger rebound can be expected. For today, the next support at 1.2470 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the upside, only a break above 1.2610 would indicate that the risk has shifted to the upside (minor resistance is at 1.2585).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (16 Jun, spot at 1.2625), we highlighted that ‘the odds for a deeper pullback in GBP have diminished considerably’. The subsequent breach of the ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.2650 indicates that GBP has moved into a consolidation phase. From here, GBP is expected to trade between 1.2420 and 1.2710 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending “golden cross” may draw bids for the single currency
EUR/USD regains poise despite risk-off tone in the US stock futures. Daily chart shows an impending golden crossover, a long-term bull market indicator. The Eurozone data docket is light on Thursday; thus, the focus will be on the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered below 1.2600 with eyes on BOE
GBP/USD extends losses from the weekly high of 1.2687 while being in the red for the third day in a row. Expectations of the Brexit deal before autumn recede. Mostly downbeat UK economics increase odds of the BOE’s action to combat the virus fears.
Bank of Englad Preview: Bailey may boost pound, beware negative rates
Debt monetization is creeping in – but it is turning positive for underlying currencies. The euro benefited from a larger-than-expected increase in the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme – and the pound could follow.
Gold: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks ...
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.