GBP/USD remains pressurized near 1.3720 amid higher USD

GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session.

US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous session’s decline.

The sterling fails to capitalize on general risk-off sentiment.

GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher but was not able to preserve the momentum.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3715, down 0.06% % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 93.05 with 0.08% gains amid general risk-off mood.

Investors stayed invested in the US Dollar after upbeat economic data and vaccine optimism. The FDA approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was assessed as a booster to control the cases.

New Home Sales in the US jumped to 1% at 708K in July, in line with market expectations of 700K.

On the other hand, the sterling lost its ground despite the upbeat economic data and risk-on sentiment.

The CBI distributive trades survey’s retail forecast in the UK rose +60 in August well above the market projections of 20.

As for now, investors turn their attention to the US Durable Goods Orders to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3716 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.3728 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3827 Daily SMA50 1.3831 Daily SMA100 1.3921 Daily SMA200 1.3797 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3748 Previous Daily Low 1.3694 Previous Weekly High 1.3879 Previous Weekly Low 1.3602 Previous Monthly High 1.3984 Previous Monthly Low 1.3572 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3727 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3714 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3699 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3669 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3644 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3753 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3777 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3807



