- GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday amid broad-based USD strength.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields, the Ukraine crisis benefitted the greenback.
- The technical setup supports prospects for a slide towards the YTD low, around the 1.3000 mark.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips above the three-week low, around the 1.3055 region.
The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading on Wednesday and dropped to the lowest level since March 16, though showed resilience below the mid-1.3000s. The US dollar gained traction for the fifth successive day and shot to a nearly two-year peak, which, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. Moreover, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday that the US central bank could start reducing its balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as the May meeting and provided a goodish lift to the buck.
Expectations for a more aggressive Fed pushed the yield on the 2-year US government bond, which is highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, to its highest level since January 2019. Moreover, the yields on the 5-year and the benchmark 10-year bonds jumped to their highest since December 2018 and April 2019, respectively.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. In the meantime, fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and concerns about more Western sanctions on Russia over its alleged war crimes should benefit the safe-haven greenback.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. With technical indicators still far from being in the oversold zone, spot prices seem vulnerable to sliding back to challenge the YTD low, around the 1.3000 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3129
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3377
|Daily SMA200
|1.3553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3167
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3067
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
