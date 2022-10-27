- GBP/USD eases from a fresh multi-week high amid a modest USD recovery on Thursday.
- Reduced bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes could act as a headwind for the buck.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The GBP/USD pair fails to capitalize on the overnight breakout momentum beyond the 1.1500 psychological mark and retreats from its highest level since September 13 touched earlier this Thursday. The pair remains on the defensive through the early European session and is seen flirting with the 1.1600 round figure.
An intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US dollar to recover from over a one-month low, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, speculations that the Federal Reserve might soften its hawkish stance - amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy - might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Adding to this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could cap the safe-haven buck and continue lending some support to the major.
The British pound, on the other hand, is underpinned by the appointment of the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Market players see Sunak as someone who can bring stability to the recent volatile markets and keep the British economy stable. Sunak also pledged to fix mistakes by the Truss administration and lead the country out of the current economic crisis, boosting investors' confidence. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break through the 1.1475-1.1480 supply zone and the 1.1500 mark adds credence to the positive outlook. Hence, any meaningful corrective slide might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited, at least for the time being. Traders now look forward to the Advance US Q3 GDP report for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of Durable Goods Orders and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1254
|Daily SMA50
|1.1392
|Daily SMA100
|1.1751
|Daily SMA200
|1.2386
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1431
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.