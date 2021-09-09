GBP/USD remains guided toward 1.3750 amid broad USD strength

- GBP/USD continues its fall for the fourth consecutive day.
- US Dollar Index up for the second day in a row amid hawkish Fed members.
- The sterling losses ground on BOE stance, Brexit chaos.
The buying pressure around the US dollar keeps GBP/USD edgy in the early European session on Thursday. After testing the low of 1.3726 in the overnight session, GBP/USD recovered toward 1.3780.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3764, down 0.05% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, continues to exhibit its strength and trades near 92.70 with 0.06% gains.
Dallas Fed Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he would like to taper as earliest as possible while taking note of the negative impact of COVID-19 resurgence on travel, hospitality, and leisure. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Fed should move with its plan to reduce its asset purchase, despite a slowdown in job growth.
On the other hand, the sterling remains under renewed selling pressure after the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that the UK’s economy is slowing down amid supply chain disruptions and staff shortages.
Additionally, Michael Saunders, one of the nine members of the MPC quoted on Wednesday that BOE could be forced to raise interest rates next year if inflation remains persistently higher.
Furthermore, business houses in Ireland fret over rising prices due to the Brexit-led costs.
As for now, investors turn their attention to the US Initial Jobless Claims to trade fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3764
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3767
|Daily SMA50
|1.3805
|Daily SMA100
|1.3918
|Daily SMA200
|1.3821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3791
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3731
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
