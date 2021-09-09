GBP/USD remains guided toward 1.3750 amid broad USD strength

GBP/USD continues its fall for the fourth consecutive day.

US Dollar Index up for the second day in a row amid hawkish Fed members.

The sterling losses ground on BOE stance, Brexit chaos.

The buying pressure around the US dollar keeps GBP/USD edgy in the early European session on Thursday. After testing the low of 1.3726 in the overnight session, GBP/USD recovered toward 1.3780.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3764, down 0.05% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, continues to exhibit its strength and trades near 92.70 with 0.06% gains.

Dallas Fed Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he would like to taper as earliest as possible while taking note of the negative impact of COVID-19 resurgence on travel, hospitality, and leisure. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Fed should move with its plan to reduce its asset purchase, despite a slowdown in job growth.

On the other hand, the sterling remains under renewed selling pressure after the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that the UK’s economy is slowing down amid supply chain disruptions and staff shortages.

Additionally, Michael Saunders, one of the nine members of the MPC quoted on Wednesday that BOE could be forced to raise interest rates next year if inflation remains persistently higher.

Furthermore, business houses in Ireland fret over rising prices due to the Brexit-led costs.

As for now, investors turn their attention to the US Initial Jobless Claims to trade fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3764 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 1.3771 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3767 Daily SMA50 1.3805 Daily SMA100 1.3918 Daily SMA200 1.3821 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3791 Previous Daily Low 1.3726 Previous Weekly High 1.3892 Previous Weekly Low 1.3731 Previous Monthly High 1.3958 Previous Monthly Low 1.3602 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3751 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3766 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3735 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3699 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3671 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3799 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3827 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3863



