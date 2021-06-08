GBP/USD remains depressed near session lows, below mid-1.4100s

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Tuesday and snapped two consecutive days of the winning streak.
- COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes weighed on the British pound and exerted some pressure on the major.
- A modest USD strength also contributed to the intraday selling bias amid the prevalent cautious mood.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading just below mid-1.4100s, few pips above daily swing lows.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and once again started retreating from the vicinity of the 1.4200 round-figure mark. The downtick forced the GBP/USD pair to reverse the previous day's positive move and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Doubts that the spread of the so-called Delta variant could disrupt the UK government’s reopening plans on June 21 acted as a headwind for the British pound. This comes amid indications that Britain's relationship with the European Union has been souring and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.
In a further escalation of a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, the EU reportedly is considering tougher retaliatory measures if the UK government fails to implement its post-Brexit obligations. Adding to this, a modest US dollar strength was seen as another factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair.
Friday's softer US NFP prints tempered market expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off, which was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, concerns that rising inflationary pressure might force the Fed to start the discussion on tapering its asset purchases extended some support to the greenback.
Hence, the key focus will remain on Thursday's release of the US CPI report, which will be another piece of important macro data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets heading into the key data risk. This could help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4148
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.4183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3974
|Daily SMA100
|1.3905
|Daily SMA200
|1.3556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4191
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
