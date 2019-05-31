GBP/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows, below 1.2600 handle ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  UK political/Brexit uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.
   •  A modest USD pullback fails to inspire the bulls or ease the bearish pressure. 

Selling bias around the British Pound picked up the pace in the last hour, with the GBP/USD pair sliding back below the 1.2600 handle and hitting fresh multi-month lows.

Persistent Brexit/UK political uncertainty continues to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound, with the pair showing no signs of bearish exhaustion despite a modest US Dollar pullback.

The global flight to safety led to a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields on Friday and exerted some downward pressure on the greenback, albeit did little to impress the bulls or lend any support to the major.

The US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement to slap a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets. 

Meanwhile, given that a pro-Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson is the leading candidate and is gathering momentum to be the new PM, the pair seems unlikely to find any reprieve and continue with its recent bearish trajectory.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of the core PCE price index, will now be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week. 

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2584
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2831
Daily SMA50 1.2964
Daily SMA100 1.3012
Daily SMA200 1.2953
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2641
Previous Daily Low 1.2581
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2518
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.27

 

 

