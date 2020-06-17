  • GBP/USD remained under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday.
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the major.
  • The downside remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant ahead of BoE on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near mid-1.2500s through the early North American session, albeit held around 30 pips above daily swing lows.

The pair extended the previous day's intraday retracement slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The downtick was exclusively led by a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand since the early European session.

Despite the upbeat market mood, growing fears over a second wave of the coronavirus infection and geopolitical tensions in Asia continue benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. However, the latest Brexit-related optimism held investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the GBP/USD pair.

The market concerns about a no-deal Brexit eased after the UK and the European Union agreed to intensify post-Brexit talks. Adding to this, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that an outline of a deal could be reached by the end of July, which seemed to be one of the key factors helping limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair.

Market participants also seemed to prefer to wait on the sideline ahead of the highly-anticipated monetary policy update by the Bank of England on Thursday. This, in turn, makes it prudent for traders to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the GBP/USD pair's near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's US housing market data, which just fell short of market expectations, did little to provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Moving ahead, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony will now be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2549
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2474
Daily SMA50 1.2424
Daily SMA100 1.2531
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2688
Previous Daily Low 1.2552
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2469
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2385
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2791

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

