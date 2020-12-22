- GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- The lack of progress in the post-Brexit trade negotiations further contributed to the intraday selling.
- Relatively thin liquidity conditions held traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of the US data.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 90 pips from the mid-European session swing lows, around the 1.3360 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong rebound of over 300 pips and witnessed some selling during the first half of the action on Tuesday. The discovery of a new variant of coronavirus and the imposition of fresh lockdown/travel restrictions in the UK continued benefitting the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound was further pressured by headlines that the EU has rejected the latest UK proposal on fisheries, which remains a key sticking point in the post-Brexit trade negotiations. In other developments, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly held a phone call yesterday in an attempt to strike a compromise on fisheries.
However, the fact that there is no change to the status quo since the weekend, pre-holiday thin liquidity conditions held traders from placing aggressive bets and helped limit the downside. The GBP/USD pair managed to attract some dip-buying at lower levels but struggled build on the momentum and the upside remained capped near mid-1.3400s, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the release of the final version of the US Q3 GDP report. The US economic docket also features the releases of Richmond Manufacturing PMI, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3412
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.3454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3392
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3119
|Daily SMA200
|1.2776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3517
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3188
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3625
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.