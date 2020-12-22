  • GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
  • The lack of progress in the post-Brexit trade negotiations further contributed to the intraday selling.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions held traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of the US data.

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 90 pips from the mid-European session swing lows, around the 1.3360 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong rebound of over 300 pips and witnessed some selling during the first half of the action on Tuesday. The discovery of a new variant of coronavirus and the imposition of fresh lockdown/travel restrictions in the UK continued benefitting the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The British pound was further pressured by headlines that the EU has rejected the latest UK proposal on fisheries, which remains a key sticking point in the post-Brexit trade negotiations. In other developments, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly held a phone call yesterday in an attempt to strike a compromise on fisheries.

However, the fact that there is no change to the status quo since the weekend, pre-holiday thin liquidity conditions held traders from placing aggressive bets and helped limit the downside. The GBP/USD pair managed to attract some dip-buying at lower levels but struggled build on the momentum and the upside remained capped near mid-1.3400s, which should now act as a key pivotal point.

Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the release of the final version of the US Q3 GDP report. The US economic docket also features the releases of Richmond Manufacturing PMI, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3412
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3454
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3392
Daily SMA50 1.321
Daily SMA100 1.3119
Daily SMA200 1.2776
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3517
Previous Daily Low 1.3188
Previous Weekly High 1.3625
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3256
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3585
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty

GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty

GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

Gold news

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures