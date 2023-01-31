  • GBP/USD turns lower for the third successive day amid notable USD demand.
  • The prevalent cautious market mood is seen underpinning the safe-haven buck.
  • Retreating US bond yields might cap the greenback and lend support to the pair.
  • Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the FOMC and the BoE meetings this week.

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 1.2370 area and turns negative for the third successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a four-day low during the first half of the European session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 1.2300 mark before placing fresh bets.

The US Dollar builds on the previous day's positive move and climbs to a one-week high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The uncertainty about a strong recovery in the Chinese economy - amid the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in the country - continues to weigh on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and drives some haven flows towards the greenback.

Apart from this, the USD further benefits from some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The US central bank is expected to deliver a smaller 25 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day meeting. The recent US macro data, however, point to a resilient economy and backs the case for the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This, in turn, prompts traders to lighten their bearish USD positions.

That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, speculations that elevated consumer inflation will force the Bank of England (BoE) to continue lifting rates might offer some support to the British Pound and limit losses for the GBP/USD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders ahead of this week’s key central bank event risks – the FOMC on Wednesday and the BoE on Thursday.

In the meantime, traders on Tuesday might take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Chicago PMI and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2316
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2349
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2241
Daily SMA50 1.2173
Daily SMA100 1.1773
Daily SMA200 1.1961
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2418
Previous Daily Low 1.2337
Previous Weekly High 1.2448
Previous Weekly Low 1.2263
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2479

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0800 ahead of Eurozone GDP

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0800 ahead of Eurozone GDP

EUR/USD is extending losses to test 1.0800 in the European session. The pair has come under renewed selling pressure, as the US Dollar rebounds amid risk-off markets and sluggish Treasury yields. Eurozone GDP and US data are in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2300 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2300 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD is losing further ground toward 1.2300 in the European trading hours. The renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid risk aversion is weighing down on the pair. Meanwhile, the IMF said that the UK economy is the only G7 nation to shrink in 2023. 

GBP/USD News

Gold drops towards $1,900 on firmer US Dollar, mixed sentiment

Gold drops towards $1,900 on firmer US Dollar, mixed sentiment

Gold price holds lower grounds as sellers attack the critical $1,900 mark during Tuesday’s European session. The precious metal reverses the mid-Asian session’s corrective bounce, as the US Dollar recovery picks up pace ahead of US mid-tier data. 

Gold News

Elon Musk mulls over Bitcoin and crypto payments for Twitter in push for regulatory license

Elon Musk mulls over Bitcoin and crypto payments for Twitter in push for regulatory license

Twitter recently started applying for payment licenses in the US. The social media giant’s Twitter Payments division headed by Esther Crawford is working on bringing crypto and fiat payments to the app. 

Read more

Break it or make it week: Fed, earnings, OPEC

Break it or make it week: Fed, earnings, OPEC

Investors have a full plate this week that includes the US Fed's latest policy decision and a slew of big-name corporate earnings. Wall Street widely expects the Fed to deliver a 25bps interest rate hike.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures