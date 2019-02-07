GBP/USD remains depressed, just above 1.2600 handle post-UK PMI

- UK construction PMI records the steepest decline in over 10-years.
- This coupled with no-deal Brexit fears further weighed on the GBP.
- A subdued USD demand helped limit downside, at least for now.
The GBP/USD pair held on to its weaker tone and refreshed session lows, around the 1.2615-10 region in reaction to awful UK construction PMI.
Data released this Tuesday showed a sharp loss of momentum for the UK construction sector, with the business activity falling at the fastest pace since April 2009 amid heightened political and economic uncertainty.
In fact, the final UK construction PMI dropped to 43.1 in June - down sharply from 48.6 in May and well below the 50.0 mark for the fourth month in the previous five, and added to Monday's weaker UK manufacturing PMI.
The incoming data have been signalling a slowdown in the British economy, which coupled with persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continued exerting some pressure on the major for the second consecutive session.
The downside, however, seemed limited, at least for the time being, with the pair managing to hold its neck above the 1.2600 handle amid a subdued US Dollar demand, weighed down by sliding US Treasury bond yields.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2622
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2675
|Daily SMA50
|1.2782
|Daily SMA100
|1.2942
|Daily SMA200
|1.2915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2706
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.266
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
