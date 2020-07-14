GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2500s post-UK macro data

- GBP/USD struggled to gain any meaningful traction following the release of UK macro data.
- The UK GDP growth stood at 1.8% in May, missing estimates pointing to a reading of 5%.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and kept GBP/USD bulls on the defensive.
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive below mid-1.2500s and had a rather muted reaction to a batch of important UK macro releases.
The pair consolidated the previous day's sharp intraday pullback of around 115 pips from the 1.2665-70 resistance zone and struggled to gain any meaningful traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. Traders seemed rather unimpressed by unexpected growth in the UK manufacturing output, which jumped 8.4% in May as compared to a decline of 20.9% expected.
Meanwhile, the UK Industrial producing matched consensus estimates and rose 6% MoM during the reported month. The upbeat readings, however, were largely offset by softer-than-expected UK monthly GDP report, which showed that the economy expanded by 1.8% in May as compared to 5% rise anticipated from the coronavirus-induced slump of 20.3% in the previous month.
On the other hand, the US dollar built on the previous day's late rebound and remained well supported by the prevalent risk-off environment. The global risk sentiment took a sharp knock in the wake of renewed concerns about escalating US-China tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in California. The latest developments kept a lid on the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2547
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2481
|Daily SMA50
|1.2434
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2666
|Previous Daily Low
|1.255
|Previous Weekly High
|1.267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.