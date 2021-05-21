GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs

- GBP/USD accumulates mild losses in the Asian session.
- US Treasury yields push slightly higher lifts the demand for US dollar.
- US dollar remains on track for weekly losses despite the mixed market sentiment.
The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.4200. The pair opened higher and quickly retreated toward the session’s low near 1.4169, witnessing 30-pips movement.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.4177, down 0.08% on the day.
The US Dollar Index (USD)trades near the YTD lows of 89.73 after witnessing heavy selling pressure on Thursday despite better than expected weekly Jobless Claims. The readings drove investors towards riskier assets for better return opportunities. The upbeat data diverged with FOMC dovish minutes providing some cushion near the lower levels.
The US Treasury yields remain pressurized near 1.63% after Fed officials reiterated that the economy is far away from full recovery and shrugged off the inflationary pressure. The affirmation read as a delayed rate hike expectations keeping the benchmark off the weekly highs.
On the other hand, improved UK economic data and gradual re-opening of the economy build up faith about the speedy recovery among investors. The UK inflation rose to 1.5% in April above the market expectations at 1.4%. The Gfk Consumer Confidence Index jumped to -9 in April from -15 in the previous month.
In the latest development, the latest survey by Reuters suggests that the Bank of England (BOE) revised its GDP forecast to 5.9% in 2021, and 5.3% in 2022 as compared to the previous 5.0% and 5.5% respectively in April’s survey. The readings added to the optimism surrounding the cable.
The Brexit saga continues to deter the performance of the cable, US President Joe Biden offered to help in resolving the Northern Ireland dispute, to which the UK has shown no interest. Additionally, Briain’s Brexit Minister restated that the EU is not fulfilling Brexit obligations on NI trade agreements this creating a tense situation over the lingering issue.
As for now, traders keep their focus on the release of UK Retail Sales data. In the US economic data, the release of Manufacturing PMI and Existing Home Sales data is eyed upon to gain some fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4179
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.4191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4003
|Daily SMA50
|1.3896
|Daily SMA100
|1.3838
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold breaking lower towards $1860 as crypto market looks to stabilize
Gold price is on the back foot so far this Friday, having faced rejection once again below $1890 levels. The bearish undertone in the US dollar and the Treasury yields is unable to motivate the gold price, as markets continue to weigh in the chances of the Fed’s tapering.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.