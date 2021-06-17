GBP/USD consolidates in the Asian session.

GBP forfeit gains amid delayed economic reopening, Brexit chaos

Higher US Treasury yields lift demand for the US dollar.

The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check. The pair accumulated heavy losses on Wednesday comprising almost 145-pips movement.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3995, up 0.5% for the day.

Investors rushed to the US dollar after the Fed strongly raised its projections for inflation in 2021. The Central bank’s hawkish view lifts the demand for the greenback.

The US 10-year benchmark yields stood at 1.58%, after rising as high as 1.59% from the lows of 1.48% on Wednesday following the Fed decision.

On the other hand, the British pound rose to 1.4132 after the upbeat inflation data. However, all gains evaporated towards the end of the previous session. The UK Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) jumped 2.1% in May, above the Bank of England’s (BOE) target of 2%.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four week delay in the full economic reopening plan, amid concerns over a rising number of newly found ‘delta’ COVID-19 strain.

In addition, the Brexit saga continues to weigh on the performance of the cable. The escalating tension between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland protocol remains a major pain area for the policymakers.

Market participants look forward to the US Initial Jobless Claims data to gain some fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3992 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 1.3989 Trends Daily SMA20 1.4144 Daily SMA50 1.4015 Daily SMA100 1.3935 Daily SMA200 1.3587 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4133 Previous Daily Low 1.3983 Previous Weekly High 1.4191 Previous Weekly Low 1.4073 Previous Monthly High 1.4234 Previous Monthly Low 1.3801 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.404 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4075 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3937 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3885 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3787 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4087 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4185 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4237



