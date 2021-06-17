GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar

  • GBP/USD consolidates in the Asian session.
  • GBP forfeit gains amid delayed economic reopening, Brexit chaos
  • Higher US Treasury yields lift demand for the US dollar.

The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check. The pair accumulated heavy losses on Wednesday comprising almost 145-pips movement.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3995, up 0.5% for the day.

Investors rushed to the US dollar after the Fed strongly raised its projections for inflation in 2021. The Central bank’s hawkish view lifts the demand for the greenback.

The US 10-year benchmark yields stood at 1.58%, after rising as high as 1.59% from the lows of 1.48% on Wednesday following the Fed decision.

On the other hand, the British pound rose to 1.4132 after the upbeat inflation data. However, all gains evaporated towards the end of the previous  session. The UK Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) jumped 2.1% in May, above the Bank of England’s (BOE) target of 2%.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four week delay in the full economic reopening plan, amid concerns over a rising number of newly found ‘delta’ COVID-19 strain.

In addition, the Brexit saga continues to weigh on the performance of the cable. The escalating tension between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland protocol remains a major pain area for the policymakers.

Market participants look forward to the US Initial Jobless Claims data to gain some fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3992
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3989
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4144
Daily SMA50 1.4015
Daily SMA100 1.3935
Daily SMA200 1.3587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4133
Previous Daily Low 1.3983
Previous Weekly High 1.4191
Previous Weekly Low 1.4073
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4075
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3937
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4185
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4237

 


 

