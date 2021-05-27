GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.4100 ahead of US data

- GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.4100 ahead of the EU open.
- US dollar eases as risk sentiment recovers.
- US Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods data eyed.
The retreat in the US dollar is keeping GBP/USD afloat above 1.4100 ahead of the European session. The pair opened above the 1.4120 mark but failed to sustain, albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low at 1.4092.
At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.411, down 0.06% for the day.
The major theme remains the central banks and the inflationary pressure. The US benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.58% with 0.43% gains for the day.
On Wednesday. investors dumped riskier assets in anticipation of rising interest rates after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that the central bank could handle the inflationary pressure while avoiding any threat to the country’s economic recovery. The twist came in when he added that the Fed should start talking about tapering in the next coming meetings.
The latter comment deviated from the earlier officials' dovish stance that boosted the US Treasury yield, having the cascading effect on the US dollar which rose from its lowest level in four months.
On the other hand, the sterling remained the second best performing G-10 currency, after CAD on upbeat economic data and a faster vaccination program. The re-opening of the economy further boosted cable optimism. The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey, echoed a similar tone over the interest rates and asset purchasing program.
Lately, the Brexit woes remain a risk factor for the performance of the cable. As per the latest report, the UK construction sector could face delays post-Brexit certification scheme. This could derail the economic recovery pace in the country.
Meanwhile, serious allegations were made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings, who quit the Boris administration last November. He criticized the government heavily as he quoted” When the public needed us most the government failed”. He was extremely critical of the Prime Minister's efforts in handling the crisis.
This cites the internal rifts in the UK political sphere, which impacted sterling negatively.
As for now, investors turn their attention to the US economic docket with Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Durable Goods, Corporates Profits, and Initial Jobless Claims on tap.
The data will help in gauging the market sentiment, as higher reading could influence the Fed rate hike decision.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4116
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.4121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4051
|Daily SMA50
|1.3914
|Daily SMA100
|1.386
|Daily SMA200
|1.3517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4097
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD faces rejection near 1.2200 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.2200 as broad market risk-aversion underpins the US dollar. Covid concerns and end-of-the-month readjustments keep the investors on the edge. Fedspeak and US Durable Goods data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears battle key support above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
EUR/USD faces rejection near 1.2200 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.2200 as broad market risk-aversion underpins the US dollar. Covid concerns and end-of-the-month readjustments keep the investors on the edge. Fedspeak and US Durable Goods data awaited.
Dogecoin price delays its 45% advance
Dogecoin price is grappling with key barriers. A breach from one of these will confirm its trend. DOGE is likely to head higher to retest another fundamental level. A breakdown of $0.224 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?
The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Kiwi Outperforms, Keeps Bid on Hawkish RBNZ.