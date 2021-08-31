- GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline.
- The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar.
GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday's Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on broad-based USD selling.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3774, up 0.12% % for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 93.00 with 0.08% losses post FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments at the Jackson Hole symposium.
Fed Chair hinted the central bank will likely begin tapering before the end of the year, although it did not imply a direct increase in interest rates.
The US 10-year Treasury yields continue to drift lower for the third consecutive day and trades near their one-week low of around 1.27%.
The US Pending Home Sales dropped 8.5% on yearly basis in July amid limited supply constraints.
On the other hand, the sterling battles with Brexit chaos, the pessimism surrounding the EU-UK ties over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol remain a challenge for the British pound.
As for now, investors turn their attention to the UK Bank of England (BOE) Consumer Credit, and US S&P/Case-Shiller Home price to gauge market sentiment.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3775
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3794
|Daily SMA50
|1.3818
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3734
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3821
